版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 18:14 BJT

MOVES-SocGen unit strengthens natural resources & energy financing team

Sept 18 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking boosted its natural resources and energy financing team, naming senior executives in its Paris and Hong Kong offices.

The unit of Societe Generale, France's third-largest bank by assets, named Stephanie Clement de Givry global head of metals & mining finance.

Givry replaces Chin-Eav Eap, who will take up the newly created position of regional head of metals & mining finance for Asia Pacific in Hong Kong.

Givry, who will be based in Paris, was previously head of energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

The company appointed Daniel Mallo the new head of the energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

Mallo will also share the role of co-head of natural resources & energy financing group for Asia Pacific.

(Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐