CORRECTED-MOVES-SocGen promotes Frank Drouet to head of global markets

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
(Corrects to show Drouet was head, not deputy head, for Asia Pacific global markets)
April 18 Societe Generale promoted Frank Drouet to head of global markets, replacing Daniel Fields who has quit to pursue other opportunities.
Drouet was previously the head of global markets for Asia Pacific, the bank said. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.