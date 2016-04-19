版本:
CORRECTED-MOVES-SocGen promotes Frank Drouet to head of global markets

(Corrects to show Drouet was head, not deputy head, for Asia Pacific global markets)

April 18 Societe Generale promoted Frank Drouet to head of global markets, replacing Daniel Fields who has quit to pursue other opportunities.

Drouet was previously the head of global markets for Asia Pacific, the bank said. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Will Waterman)

