U.S. soda sales drops for 12th straight year - trade publication

April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about
1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th
year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest
showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options
and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and
diabetes.
The per capita consumption of soda drinks, including energy
drinks, fell to about 642 8-ounce servings last year, the lowest
level since 1985, when the Beverage Digest began tracking
consumption trends, the publication said on Wednesday.
However, total sales dollars increased 2 percent to $80.6
billion as soft drink makers aggressively pushed smaller packs
at higher prices per ounce, while lowering emphasis on large
discounts packs, the Beverage Digest said.
Soda makers such as Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc
have been relying on smaller pack sizes and premium
packaging to drive margins in developed markets. They are also
making more non-carbonated drinks as well as reformulating
drinks to lower sugar levels and launch sugar-free versions.
These measures come amid a wave of sugar tax approvals in
the United States and Europe.
The consumption of added sugar in foods and beverages has
been linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes. The World Health
Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the
American Heart Association have all recommended reducing
consumption of soda as a way to cut down on added sugars.
