State high court rules NYC ban on large sodas is illegal

NEW YORK, June 26 Former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg's plan to ban large sugary drinks from
restaurants and other eateries was rejected on Thursday by the
state's high court, which ruled the local health board
overstepped its authority in approving the regulation.
The ruling from the state Court of Appeals largely upheld
similar decisions last year by a state court judge and a
mid-level appeals court that found the law violated the
separation of powers between the legislative and executive
branches of government.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)