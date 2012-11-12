SodaStream inks deal with Campbell Soup, adds V8 to its flavors

Nov 12 SodaStream International Ltd on Monday added the V8 brand from Campbell Soup Co to the list of beverages available on its soda makers.

Israel's SodaStream has been adding brands to its existing flavors. It expanded its partnership with Kraft Foods Group Inc to include Kool-Aid in July.

The soda maker will make various flavors of Campbell's V8 Splash and V8 V-Fusion. Tropical Blend, Berry Blend and Strawberry Banana among other flavors will be available initially, the companies said.

Though the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the products are expected to be available during the second quarter of 2013.

SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, has also been increasing marketing spend and distribution to boost visibility for its brand.

The company's shares were up 5 percent at $36.40 in Monday afternoon trading, while those of Campbell were up about a percent at $35.81.