Israel's SodaStream to dual-list on Tel Aviv bourse

JERUSALEM Dec 7 SodaStream International
, a maker of at-home soda machines, said on Monday it
would list its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in
addition to Nasdaq.
Like many Israeli companies, SodaStream opted for New York
when it went public in November 2010. But the TASE has fought
for companies to dual-list, including allowing companies to
fulfil their reporting obligations through reports it files with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SodaStream said in an SEC filing that listing its shares in
Israel in addition to Nasdaq will enable it to expand its
shareholder base, in particular to attract leading Israeli
institutional investors, and to offer its shareholders extended
trading availability.
The company will be included in the mid-cap Tel Aviv-75
index and broader TA-100 index, the TASE said
in a separate statement.
Daniel Birnbaum, SodaStream's chief executive, said the
company had no intention of raising money on the TASE at the
moment.
SodaStream will join 55 other companies that have
dual-listed in recent years.
"We will continue to make every effort to bring all Israeli
companies and companies linked to Israel that are registered in
the United States and London to also list in Tel Aviv," said
Hani Shitrit Bach, the director of the TASE's listing and
economics department.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)