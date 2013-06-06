PepsiCo in talks to buy SodaStream for $2 bln -report

TEL AVIV, June 6 PepsiCo is in talks to
buy Israel's SodaStream International, whose machines
make carbonated drinks from tap water, for $2 billion, the
Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday.
SodaStream, which also makes flavours, carbon dioxide
refills and re-usable bottles, was listed on Nasdaq in 2010 and
has a market valuation of $1.4 billion.
Estimates are that PepsiCo is willing to go even higher than
$2 billion and might agree to pay as much as $95 per share,
Calcalist said. SodaStream's shares closed at $69.35 on
Wednesday.
PepsiCo has already made an offer to buy SodaStream through
Goldman Sachs, according to the report.
Officials at SodaStream were not immediately available for
comment.
PepsiCo is interested in SodaStream's potential to expand in
the United States after its U.S. sales doubled in 2012,
Calcalist said.
Calcalist also said SodaStream is checking its options for a
deal with Coca Cola Co before moving into advanced
negotiations with PepsiCo.
Global sales at SodaStream, which sells at upscale
department stores such as Harrods as well as at budget chains
like U.S. group Target Corp, have risen more than three-fold
since 2009. The group booked sales of over $436 million last
year, with net profit up 18 percent to $44 million.