Israel's SodaStream in talks to sell up to 16 pct -report

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2017 first quarter earnings
TEL AVIV, April 16 At-home soda leader SodaStream International is in early talks to sell a 10 to 16 percent stake in the company to a large strategic entity, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Wednesday.
The talks involve a company valuation for SodaStream of $1.1 billion, Calcalist said, noting that there are still differences between the parties over the type of deal that would be carried out.
Officials at Israel-based SodaStream could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to Calcalist the potential investor is one of three companies: PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks Co.
The company valuation reflects a share price of $52, compared with SodaStream's closing price of $37.64 on Tuesday.
According to Calcalist the potential investor is interested in receiving an option to increase its stake in the future and eventually gain control of the company.
In February Coca-Cola bought 10 percent of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and it will help launch Green Mountain's new cold drink machine, putting pressure on SodaStream to bolster its position through a partnership or merger with a leading drinks players.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations