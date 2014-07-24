SodaStream in buyout talks - Bloomberg

July 24 Israel-based SodaStream International
, which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be
taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million,
Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company's shares rose 19 percent to $34.37 on Thursday.
SodaStream is in talks with an investment firm for a deal
that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg
said, adding no final agreement has been reached and talks could
still fall apart. (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)
SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.
Israeli media reported in April the company was in talks to
sell a 10 to 16 percent stake to a large strategic entity. The
Calcalist financial newspaper identified the potential investor
as either PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group
or Starbucks Co.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)