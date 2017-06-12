UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter

(Adds details)
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender
known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter
with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The company has applied for an industrial loan bank charter
in Utah under the name SoFi Bank and listed a Salt Lake City
location as its address.
Online news portal TechCrunch first reported the news of
SoFi's application. tcrn.ch/2te7IJJ
SoFi Bank will operate as an online-only institution, with
no branches or deposit-taking ATMs, the TechCrunch report said.
The bank will offer customers FDIC-insured NOW account and a
credit card product, the report said.
SoFi, which started out as a company that refinances student
loans, launched a digital wealth management platform in May.
San Francisco-based SoFi raised $500 million in a Series F
financing round led by Silver Lake Partners earlier this year.
The company's investors include Japanese telecommunications and
internet company SoftBank Group Corp.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)