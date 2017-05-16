Digital lender SoFi starts U.S. online wealth management service

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 Social Finance Inc, the online
lender known as SoFi, said on Tuesday it had launched its first
digital wealth management platform, as the company continues to
branch out beyond its core student lending business.
Like startups known as "robo-advisors", SoFi Wealth will
allow U.S. clients to invest as little as $500 in automated
portfolios made up of low-cost exchange-traded-funds, the
company said.
Unlike the purely digital model championed by some startups,
SoFi Wealth clients will also have unlimited access to human
advisors, via phone or chat.
SoFi, one of the largest online lenders in the United
States, started out as a company that refinances student loans.
Trying to retain clients as their financial needs evolve, it has
begun expanding into mortgages. It also acquired mobile bank
Zenbanx.
As it targets younger consumers, it also uses novel
marketing tactics such as offering career coaching or organizing
meet-ups for its clients, which it calls "members".
The launch of its new wealth management platform comes as
the investment management industry has been trying to strike a
balance between the use of digital and the traditional in-person
financial advice.
In January Betterment LLC, one of the earliest and largest
robo-advisor startups, significantly shifted its strategy by
announcing it would launch new services allowing clients to
receive financial advice from human advisers. Broker Charles
Schwab Corp launched a similar hybrid service in March.
"For those who haven't started investing, like younger
professionals who make up a large part of the SoFi member base,
that guidance from a live advisor can help give them the
confidence they need to start planning for a lifetime of
financial success," said John Gardner, general manager at SoFi
Wealth.
The company said it was also developing financial planning
services, and expects to launch them this summer. These include
joint financial planning for couples and first-time home buying.
Competition has been mounting in digital wealth management,
raising concerns about prospects of independent startups to grow
enough to become profitable.
SoFi will not charge management fees on the new wealth
management services to its loan borrowers over the life of their
loan, while it will charge everyone else a fee of 0.25 percent
of assets under management annually. The fee will be waived for
the first $10,000 invested.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by David Gregorio)