UPDATE 1-Beijing Soft Rock says scraps asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda

* Dalian Wanda says had not had formal talks with Soft Rock
* Wanda Commercial aims to list in China after delisting
from HK
* Soft Rock shares jump nearly 10 pct after resuming trading
HONG KONG, Nov 21 Beijing Soft Rock Investment
Group said on Monday it had scrapped an asset-swap
deal with Dalian Wanda Group, which is seeking a backdoor
listing for its commercial property business in Shanghai.
But Wanda, owned by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said
on its website on Tuesday that it had not had any formal
negotiations with Beijing Soft Rock regarding restructuring of
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties. (bit.ly/2gx9TGf)
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties was delisted from Hong
Kong on Sept. 20 via a $4.4 billion buyout and the company aimed
to relist in China where it hoped it would get a higher
valuation.
"Both parties were in preliminary contact, and had not been
in any negotiation regarding restructuring of Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties," Wanda said, adding Beijing Soft Rock had
sent the statement without Wanda's knowledge and was
exaggerating.
Soft Rock said in the statement on Monday that it had been
in discussions with Dalian Wanda Group to issue company shares
in exchange for all the shares in Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties.
"After repeated discussion, all the parties were not able to
reach consensus on the timetable of the asset restructure," the
company, whose shares were suspended from Sept. 26 till Nov. 22,
said.
Soft Rock shares soared 9.99 percent on Tuesday upon
resumption of trading.
