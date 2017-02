TOKYO, Sept 22 Shares in Softbank Corp , Japan's third largest mobile carrier, tumbled more than 10 percent on Thursday after a report said the company was set to lose its exclusive rights to distribute Apple's iPhone in Japan.

The online version of the Nikkei Business magazine said rival carrier KDDI would begin selling the iPhone 5 from November in Japan.

A spokesman for KDDI declined to comment on the report.

Shares in KDDI rose 1.3 percent in the morning session, while rival operator NTT Docomo fell 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)