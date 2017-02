TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese mobile carrier KDDI is working on a deal with Apple to sell the iPhone 5 in Japan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Nikkei Business magazine had earlier reported that KDDI would begin selling the iPhone 5 around November, sparking a 12 percent slump in shares of Softbank Corp , until now the sole provider of the iPhone in Japan. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)