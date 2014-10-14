Softbank to hire Rajeev Misra from Fortress Investment Group - Bloomberg

Oct 14 Japanese telecommunications company
Softbank Corp is hiring Rajeev Misra from Fortress
Investment Group, Bloomberg reported, citing people
close to the matter.
Misra, a former debt-trading executive at Deutsche Bank and
UBS AG, joined Fortress Investment Group LLC
earlier this year.
Misra, who has not yet left Fortress, plans to relocate to
either Silicon Valley or San Francisco from London and will
focus on acquisitions, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1w3bQYH)
It is not immediately clear what position Misra will hold.
SoftBank spokesman Matthew Nicholson declined to comment on the
matter while Fortress was not immediately available for comment
outside regular U.S business hours.
Misra will not report to Nikesh Arora, who left Google Inc
earlier this year to head SoftBank's internet unit and
is responsible for overseeing Web, telecommunications, media and
global investment activities, Bloomberg reported.
Earlier in the month, Softbank scored a minority stake in
privately held Legendary Entertainment for $250 million to form
a joint venture with the Hollywood movie studio.
Softbank also held talks to acquire Hollywood studio
DreamWorks Animation, although the discussions had
cooled and were unlikely to lead to a deal.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore and Teppei Kasai
in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)