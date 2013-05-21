Japan's SoftBank to issue $3.9 bln bonds in June - filing

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
TOKYO May 21 Japan's SoftBank Corp will issue 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in retail bonds in June, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.
Japanese mobile operator SoftBank launched a $20 billion bid for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp last year, which is now facing an opposing bid from satellite TV service Dish Network Corp.
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world