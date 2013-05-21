版本:
Japan's SoftBank to issue $3.9 bln bonds in June - filing

TOKYO May 21 Japan's SoftBank Corp will issue 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in retail bonds in June, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Japanese mobile operator SoftBank launched a $20 billion bid for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp last year, which is now facing an opposing bid from satellite TV service Dish Network Corp.
