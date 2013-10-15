Japan's SoftBank says in talks to buy Brightstar stake

BRIEF-Inventure Foods reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
TOKYO Oct 16 SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it was in talks on the purchase of a stake in U.S. wireless device distributor Brightstar Corp, but no decisions had been reached on a possible deal.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the Japanese tech and telecoms group was in the final stages of talks to buy a majority stake in Brightstar in a deal worth more than 100 billion yen ($1 billion).
SoftBank said in a statement: "We are in discussions on this matter but at this time we have not made any decision."
SoftBank said on Tuesday it would pay 150 billion yen for a 51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell, maker of hit games "Clash of Clans" and "Hay Day". The latest deal-making drive follows a $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp earlier this year.
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.
* Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic collaboration in probiotics for poultry hatcheries