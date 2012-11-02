Softbank changes eAccess share swap ratio after stock decline

TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's Softbank Corp said on Friday it will change its share swap ratio with eAccess Ltd , which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal at the start of last month.

Softbank said it will change the swap ratio to 20.09 from 16.74. The decision follows a decline in Softbank's share price that took place after it announced in October that it would buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest U.S. carrier.