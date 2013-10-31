SoftBank reports record 6-month operating profit

TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's SoftBank Corp reported a record six-month profit on Thursday, helped by strong sales of handsets, subscriber growth and a share price that has more than doubled this year.

SoftBank posted a record April-September operating profit of 715.1 billion yen ($7.3 billion), up more than 60 percent from the same period last year and on track to meet its billionaire founder Masayoshi Son's target to reach 1 trillion yen operating profit this fiscal year.

The company kept its full year operating profit forecast unchanged and in line with the average analyst expectation of 1.1 trillion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Son, Japan's most famous dealmaker, finalised a deal to buy an 80 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp in July and also inked deals to buy majority stakes in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell and U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp in October.