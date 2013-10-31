UPDATE 1-SoftBank eyes sales surge after Sprint, handset deals

* Softbank targets 7 trln yen in sales next year
* Profit up despite drag from recently acquired Sprint
* CEO Son says handset supplier to bolster mobile business
By Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's SoftBank Corp
aims to boost its sales past the 7 trillion yen ($71 billion)
milestone next year, putting it in the same league as
electronics giants like Sony Corp by leveraging
acquisitions to boost its mobile business.
While the tech giant suffered a profit drag from an
operating loss at U.S. mobile operator Sprint Corp, it
reported record six-month operating profit of 715.1 billion yen
on Thursday - a rise of more than 60 percent and on track to
meet billionaire founder Masayoshi Son's target of 1 trillion
yen in the year to next March.
Son acknowledged that it would take time, however, to
achieve a turnaround at Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier
which it acquired this summer for $21.6 billion.
"In one year, we will improve the network. I think it will
take one year, but after one year, I think it will be a complete
transformation," he told a news briefing.
Bolstering his confidence was the recent, $1.26 billion
acquisition of handset distributor Brightstar, which Son said
would serve as a "weapon" for his expanded mobile empire.
SoftBank's bulk-up, he said, would give it the buying power
to negotiate down procurement costs. The
SoftBank-Sprint-Brightstar combination buys in two or three
times as many handsets as AT&T Inc or Verizon Wireless
, five to six times those of NTT DoCoMo and 10
times those of KDDI Corp, its Japanese rival, he said.
HANDSETS AS WEAPONS
Son illustrated the strategy by recalling how an exclusive
iPhone supply deal with Apple Inc helped him to make a
success of his deal to buy out Vodafone Group Plc's
Japanese unit in 2006, transforming SoftBank from a broadband
Internet service provider into one of Japan's largest mobile
phone operators.
"Just before buying Vodafone Japan, I went to Steve Jobs and
asked him to let SoftBank have exclusive sales of the iPhone in
Japan ... before he announced the iPhone," Son told a news
conference after Thursday's earnings announcement.
"I got a verbal agreement from him, so I put down nearly 2
trillion yen and made a bet on the Vodafone Japan acquisition.
I'm not so stupid that I would go into battle without any
strategy or weapons."
SoftBank also announced this month a $1.5 billion purchase
of Finnish mobile game maker Supercell, whose titles include
"Hay Day" and "Clash of Clans", expanding on the offerings of
its GungHo Online Entertainment unit which contributed
strongly to first-half profits.
SoftBank has forecast its sales this financial year will
breach the 6 trillion yen mark, while the targeted break above 7
trillion yen next year would put it around the same level as
Sony, which has forecast sales this year of 7.7 trillion yen,
and Panasonic Corp, which is projecting 7.4 trillion
yen.
SoftBank is already Japan's most valuable technology company
by market capitalisation and its shares have more than doubled
since the start of the year, outpacing a nearly 40 percent rally
in Japan's benchmark Nikkei average as investors are
drawn to Son's aggressive strategy.
In the mobile phone sector, SoftBank for the first time beat
domestic mobile phone rivals DoCoMo and KDDI in sales, net
profit and operating profit with its first-half results,
although it still lags in subscriber numbers.