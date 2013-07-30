SoftBank quarterly profit hits record

TOKYO, July 30 Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank
Corp's profit surged to a quarterly record as it
consolidated online game maker Gungho Online Entertainment
under billionaire founder Masayoshi Son's drive to
build a mobile Internet empire.
SoftBank, which this month completed a $21.6 billion
purchase of No.3 U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp and
stands to reap a multibillion dollar windfall from a planned IPO
of Chinese Internet retailer Alibaba, said its April-June
operating profit nearly doubled to 391.03 billion yen ($3.99
billion).
The company issued a new forecast for consolidated operating
profit of 1 trillion yen for the full year to March 2014, in
line with the average forecast of five analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 1.01 trillion yen.
With Tuesday's result, SoftBank is on track to leapfrog
bigger Japanese mobile carriers NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI
Corp, with its Apple Inc iPhone business and
an increasingly valuable collection of mobile and Internet
holdings.
SoftBank has been poaching subscribers from NTT DoCoMo, an
original pioneer of the mobile Internet that has yet to offer
the iPhone to its subscribers, opting instead to focus on
developing its own services. DoCoMo's first-quarter operating
profit fell 5.8 percent.