SoftBank CEO: Top 2 U.S. mobile operators hold oligopolistic position

TOKYO Feb 12 SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that the top two U.S. mobile operators have an oligopolistic position in the U.S. markets.

Earlier, Son declined to comment on reports that his company's subsidiary Sprint Corp was looking to buy U.S. rival T-Mobile US.

He also declined comment on U.S. regulators' reported scepticism about a potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.