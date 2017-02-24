UPDATE 2-Tech groups Softbank and Foxconn to deepen ties with joint venture

(Adds dateline, company statements, context)
By Naomi Tajitsu and J.R. Wu
TOKYO/TAIPEI Feb 24 Japan's Softbank Group
and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint
venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest
technology companies, they said on Friday.
The move will give Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co, a 54.5 percent stake in one of
Softbank's existing subsidiaries for $600 million and comes as
both groups step up investments in the technology sector and
consider expansion in the United States.
Under the arrangement, a subsidiary of Foxconn will buy new
shares in Softbank Group Capital Apac Pte Ltd for a controlling
stake, transforming what had been a wholly-owned Softbank unit
into a joint venture, the companies said.
The deal is expected to take effect on March 1, reducing
Softbank's holding to 45.5 percent.
The joint venture will invest in initiatives that will
integrate SoftBank's investment expertise and Foxconn's advanced
manufacturing and technology services, Foxconn said, adding that
it will manage the operation.
Foxconn already makes Softbank's human-like robot Pepper.
The Taiwanese company is a a major supplier for Apple Inc
and is parent to Sharp Corp, the Japanese
manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, in which
it bought a two-thirds stake last year.
Softbank owns stakes in many companies, including U.S.
telecoms carrier Sprint Corp and Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Softbank Chief Executive
Masayoshi Son, both among Asia's richest men, have done business
together for years.
In December plans from the two companies on the possible
expansion of investment in the United States were revealed after
a meeting between Son and Donald Trump shortly after Trump was
elected as U.S. president.
Gou later said the outlines of the investment presented to
Trump were from a telephone call he and Son shared before the
meeting.
The companies have also worked together on investment in
India.
