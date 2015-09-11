SoftBank's Son considered taking firm private -Bloomberg

TOKYO, Sept 11 SoftBank Group Corp
Chairman Masayoshi Son considered taking the Japanese telecoms
group private through a management buyout earlier this year
before scrapping the plan at least three months ago, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
The billionaire entrepreneur came up with the buyout
proposal personally as he sought greater management freedom and
as SoftBank's share price slid, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed
people with direct knowledge of the plan. Son's deputy,
President Nikesh Arora, was aware of the plan, Bloomberg cited
one of the people as saying.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment. Shares in the
company, with a market value of 7.88 trillion yen ($65.2
billion), were down 0.5 percent on Friday, while the broader
Tokyo market was flat.
The report said Son had held talks about the buyout with an
"overseas partner" but couldn't agree on financing conditions.
He then also turned to at least one lender before abandoning the
plan, Bloomberg cited the people as saying.
Son said early in August that he had had doubts about
prospects for unit Sprint Corp earlier in the year, but
that he had overcome such doubts as the U.S. carrier showed
signs of improvement. SoftBank announced a near $1 billion share
buyback in August, a move Son attributed to renewed confidence
in Sprint.
SoftBank bought Sprint for more than $20 billion in 2013.
Son is the biggest shareholder in SoftBank with a 19.3
percent stake.
($1 = 120.8000 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Ando)