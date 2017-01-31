SoftBank considers investment of over $1 bln in WeWork - WSJ

Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is
considering an investment of more than $1 billion in
office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal could be among the first from SoftBank's $100
billion technology fund, the WSJ said. on.wsj.com/2jov7Ic
SoftBank and WeWork declined to comment.
WeWork is currently valued at nearly $17 billion and
SoftBank's valuation of the company is expected to be at or
above this figure, the WSJ said, citing the sources.
SoftBank has earlier discussed an investment in WeWork
before pulling out, the Journal reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter, and added talks may not result in a
deal this time.
Some SoftBank executives have raised questions whether the
WeWork deal is overvalued, saying a company in the business of
office space is far afield from tech-focused investments, the
newspaper reported.
SoftBank also recently held discussions with Uber
Technologies Inc, though it isn't clear if an
investment is in the pipeline, the WSJ reported.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)