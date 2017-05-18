India's Paytm raises $1.4 bln from SoftBank

MUMBAI May 18 India's Paytm said on Thursday it
has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in
a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its
user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.
SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm after the
investment, which was made into Paytm parent One97
Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital
payments provider.
China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its
biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)