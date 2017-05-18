版本:
India's Paytm raises $1.4 bln from SoftBank

MUMBAI May 18 India's Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.

SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm after the investment, which was made into Paytm parent One97 Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital payments provider.

China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)
