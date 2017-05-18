UPDATE 1-Japan's SoftBank invests $1.4 billion in India's Paytm

* SoftBank to invest $1.4 bln in Paytm parent company
* Deal marks foray into India's digital payments space
* Paytm to invest $1.5 bln in India over next 3-5 yrs
By Sankalp Phartiyal
MUMBAI, May 18 Japan's SoftBank Group
has invested $1.4 billion in the parent of India's Paytm, giving
the digital payments start-up a boost as it looks to expand its
user base and maintain its market lead in Asia's third-largest
economy.
A source familiar with the matter said SoftBank had bought
$1 billion of new shares in Paytm parent One97 Communications,
equivalent to a 14.2 percent stake, and a further $400 million
of existing shares. SoftBank and Paytm declined to give details.
Solar-to-telecoms conglomerate SoftBank will also get a
board seat in Paytm, the Indian firm said in a statement.
Paytm, which runs India's biggest digital payments system
with more than 220 million users, said it planned to spend 100
billion rupees ($1.5 billion) over the next three to five years
to expand its services.
For SoftBank, the bet is part of its growing commitment to
India's e-commerce sector, where it has already invested about
$2 billion, mainly in minority stakes. China's Alibaba,
which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already has a
stake in Paytm.
SoftBank is also pushing to engineer a merger between
Snapdeal, India's No.3 e-commerce player and one of the
Japanese group's biggest investments in India to date, and
market leader Flipkart.
"We are committed to transforming the lives of hundreds of
millions of Indian consumers and merchants by providing them
digital access to a broad array of financial services, including
mobile payments," said Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's Chairman and
CEO in a statement.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owned nearly 21 percent
of One97, while Alibaba held a 40 percent stake, according to
latest regulatory documents accessed by business research
platform Paper.vc.
Digital payments in India got a big lift last year after
India's shock move to remove higher-value currency from
circulation boosted the attractiveness of non-cash alternatives.
Analysts said SoftBank was seeking to emulate in India its
strategy in China, where Alibaba runs its own digital payments
provider Alipay.
"SoftBank is essentially trying to build an Alipay kind of
platform with Paytm," said Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst
at Forrester Research.
In addition to seeking to solidify its lead in digital
payments, Paytm, founded in 2010, is aiming to launch a payments
bank, an institution that can take deposits and remittances but
cannot lend.
Payment banks are seen as a growing opportunity in a country
with plenty of smartphones but with millions of Indians who lack
formal access to banking services.
($1 = 64.8450 Indian rupees)
