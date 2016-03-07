UPDATE 1-SoftBank announces reorganisation to boost investor confidence

(adds background)
March 7 Japan's Softbank Group Corp
plans to separate its domestic and overseas businesses and give
them their own chief executives in its latest move to bolster
shareholder value after a record $4.4 billion share buyback plan
a month ago.
The overseas division of the Japanese telecoms conglomerate
would include stakes in loss-making U.S. wireless carrier Sprint
Corp and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, while the
domestic unit would include its holdings in Yahoo Japan
.
Current SoftBank Group Chairman and Chief Executive
Masayoshi Son will remain in charge of the group's overall
operations.
The internal reorganization follows SoftBank's announcement
in mid-February of its biggest ever buyback, worth as much as
14.2 percent of its own shares.
Before the buyback plan, SoftBank shares had fallen nearly
40 percent year-on-year due to worries about the future of
Sprint, in which it has a majority stake.
SoftBank has relied on its domestic mobile unit for the bulk
of its operating profit to finance efforts to turn around
Sprint.
A SoftBank spokesman said the reorganization would not
separate earnings for the domestic and overseas units, as
SoftBank remains the single listed company which controls 100
pct of both units.
SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Nikesh Arora will lead
the overseas unit and Ken Miyauchi, a SoftBank director, will
lead the domestic business. (bit.ly/1OXpjbA)
The transfer of assets will be completed by Dec. 31,
SoftBank said.
