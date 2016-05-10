Japan's SoftBank reports 8.8 pct rise in full-year profit, skips forecast

TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday said operating profit rose 8.8 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, due to robust domestic operations and cost cuts at U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp.

The telecoms conglomerate reported profit of 999.5 billion yen ($9.19 billion) from 918.7 billion yen posted the year prior. The result compared with the 1.065 trillion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 108.7500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)