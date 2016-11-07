SoftBank Q2 profit rises 6.8 pct on strong domestic telecoms business

TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
reported on Monday a 6.8 percent rise in operating
profit for the July-September quarter, thanks to a strong
showing by its domestic telecommunications business.
Second-quarter profit rose to 334.7 billion yen ($3.21
billion) from 313.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared
with a 287 billion yen average estimate from two analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
SoftBank completed in September the $32 billion acquisition
of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, Britain's most valuable
technology company, in Japan's largest ever outbound deal.
($1 = 104.3800 yen)
