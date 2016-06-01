Softbank says not involved at all in Yahoo Inc asset sale

June 1 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is
not planning to use any of the funds raised from a recent sale
of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares to buy assets put
up for sale by Yahoo Inc, SoftBank President Nikesh
Arora said on Wednesday.
"We intend to use the capital proceeds to manage our
leverage and our balance sheet, which does not include expanding
and buying things in the U.S.," Arora told analysts on a
conference call with Alibaba, explaining details of the sale
announced on Tuesday.
"I can unequivocally say we are not involved in the process
that Yahoo Inc is running in any way, shape or form," he added.
