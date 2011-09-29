UPDATE 2-Softbank to offer high-speed data service

(Recasts with company confirmation; adds details, share price)

Sept 29 Softbank Corp , Japan's No. 3 telecom firm, will launch a high-speed wireless data service in November as it tries to wean itself from dependence on Apple's iPhone, which rival KDDI is also expected to offer in Japan.

Softbank, which trails its more established rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI, said on Thursday that its new wireless network will be Japan's fastest with a maximum transmission speed of 110 megabits per second.

That is on par with the speed of a fibre-optic network, and would help Softbank compete with Docomo's LTE and KDDI's WiMax networks.

Softbank is the sole carrier of the iPhone in Japan, but KDDI, which has a more extensive network, is expected to start offering the phone early next year.

Softbank, whose profits have ballooned since it started offering the iPhone in 2008, has been criticised for its patchy network quality, and analysts expect some iPhone users will switch for KDDI's network.

The Softbank 4G network will go online in November in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. Softbank plans to expand the network throughout Japan by March 2013.

The company also unveiled a lineup of Android smartphones manufactured by makers such as Sharp , Panasonic , Dell and China's ZTE .

Shares of Softbank, which Wednesday night announced it would buy back up to 11.9 billion yen worth of its own shares, or 0.7 percent, closed up 2 percent. Docomo closed up 0.2 percent while KDDI dropped 2.3 percent. ($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)