UPDATE 1-Softbank to quit on Myspace in Japan-Nikkei

Dec 23 Softbank Corp will quit
its domestic social networking site business after just five
years, liquidating a joint venture with Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp for the Japanese-language version of Myspace, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
The 50-50 joint venture with U.S. media group News Corp
will shut down at the end of January and be liquidated, the
Nikkei reported. The Japanese-language service will be taken
over by U.S. firm Myspace LLC, the newspaper added.
News Corp acquired Myspace for $580 million in 2005, when
it was among the world's most popular websites, and the
company's success in beating out rival Viacom Inc in a bidding
war was viewed as a major victory for Murdoch.
However, since then Facebook eclipsed Myspace in popularity
and in June, News Corp sold the website to advertising company
Specific Media LLC and singer Justin Timberlake at a fraction of
what it had paid.
News Corp continues to own its stake in the Japanese unit,
the Nikkei said.
Launched in Nov. 2006, Myspace's Japanese service tied up
with record labels and sought to tout itself as a way for
artists to reach fans. But it failed to offer attractive
content, and had only signed up about 1.08 million users as of
August, not even a 10th of Facebook's tally, the paper said.