Japan's Softbank wins coveted high-speed bandwidth

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 29 Japan's Communications Ministry panel said on Wednesday that it will allocate Softbank Corp a coveted 900 Megahertz spectrum for high-speed mobile services, as Japan's No.3 mobile phone operator races to strengthen its network.
Softbank, which supplies Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan along with KDDI Corp, is locked in a race to beef up telecommunications networks in a mobile market dominated by NTT Docomo Inc.
KDDI and NTT Docomo already have the rights to high-quality bandwidths. Expectations that Softbank would gain the rights have helped its share price rally 14 percent this month.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: