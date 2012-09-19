Japan's Softbank: iPhone 5 pre-orders outstripping supply

TOKYO, Sept 19 Softbank Corp, one of the two Japanese carriers which will sell Apple's iPhone 5, said it may not have enough of the phones to fill pre-orders when the model goes on sale on Friday.

Softbank's founder, Masayoshi Son, made the comment at a briefing in Tokyo

Apple in the U.S. said it had already booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours, reflecting a higher-than-expected demand for the device.