SoftBank investors shrug off abrupt exit of heir apparent Arora

TOKYO, June 22 SoftBank Group investors
shrugged off on Wednesday the surprise departure of the heir
apparent at the Japanese internet and telecoms conglomerate,
welcoming founder Masayoshi Son's decision to stay in the top
seat for longer.
Nikesh Arora, a former Google executive, joined
Softbank in 2014 and was named as the next chief executive by
Son last year. He invested heavily in SoftBank stock last year.
SoftBank's shares rose 2.6 percent in morning trade.
"Shareholders are welcoming this, I think," said Shigeru
Kanno, one of the company's shareholders gathering for the
group's annual meeting on Wednesday.
"The share rise today reflects investors' hopes that Mr. Son
will be in charge for much longer," said Kanno, a pensioner who
said he had been a shareholder since SoftBank went public.
But analysts said Arora's abrupt exit late on Tuesday raised
questions over the conglomerate's disparate investment strategy.
Arora had been reshaping the portfolio and bolstering the
balance sheet in recent months through a series of asset sales.
SoftBank shares have fallen over 15 percent in the past
year, mainly on concerns about U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp
, in which SoftBank acquired a majority stake in 2013.
Arora, who was Google's highest paid executive in 2012, has
also been highly paid at SoftBank, raising questions among some
investors. He has received over $200 million in compensation
over the last two years, though he has sold the $500 million of
SoftBank shares he bought last year to Son at a small loss.
"Considering his high compensation he hadn't been able to
produce results, so his departure would be accepted by
investors," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito
Securities, citing a slow turnaround at Sprint.
The fourth-ranked U.S. mobile network provider has struggled
for profitability in recent years, and for January-March
reported a wider quarterly net loss and added fewer subscribers
than expected.
To address investor concerns over Sprint, SoftBank has
announced three major asset reshuffles in the past month, one of
which was the sale of $10 billion worth of shares in the Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.
On Tuesday, SoftBank said it was also selling its majority
stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker Supercell to China's Tencent
Holdings.
Arora was credited for those moves, which brought
much-needed stability to SoftBank's finances, as well as bold
moves into India's fast-growing tech space - prompting at least
some on Wednesday to voice concern.
"Mr. Arora did achieve, in terms of finding investment
targets that bring returns faster," said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund
manager at Aizawa Securities. "They've stemmed the bleeding at
Sprint but they've yet to achieve growth. So that's worrying."
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)