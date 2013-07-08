S&P downgrades SoftBank to "junk" status

BRIEF-Roche launches anti-p504s (SP116) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody(2) for prostate cancer diagnosis
* Roche launches antibody test to aid in diagnosis of challenging prostate cancer cases
* Roche launches antibody test to aid in diagnosis of challenging prostate cancer cases
LONDON, April 12 CME Group, one of the world's biggest exchanges, is closing two operations in London by year end after they ran up losses of more than $100 million, saying on Wednesday customers preferred using its U.S. operations.
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: