RPT-SoftBank CEO says no plans to sell part of Alibaba stake in IPO

Activist investor Elliott discloses stake in WS Atkins
LONDON, April 24 U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors said on Monday it had a 6.8 percent in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins, a regulatory filing showed.
TOKYO May 7 SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his company has no plans to sell part of its stake in Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N in the initial public offering of the Chinese online retailer.
Son was speaking at a briefing in Tokyo after the announcement of SoftBank's earnings for the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* TO EXPAND PRESENCE AND INVESTMENT IN TEXAS WITH PLANS TO ADD MORE THAN 550 NEW JOBS AND 79 NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS STATE BY END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 Copper edged higher on Monday as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's strong performance in the first round of the French elections boosted appetite for cyclical assets, sending stock markets sharply higher.