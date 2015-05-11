Softbank's Arora says no rush to sell Alibaba stake

TOKYO May 11 SoftBank's Chief Executive
Masayoshi Son is not in a rush to sell the company's stake in
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as
the billionaire is confident in the company's growth, SoftBank
Vice Chairman Nikesh Arora told Reuters on Monday in an
interview.
"Post his board meetings he's never been more confident in
the way he believes Alibaba will continue to grow," Arora, who
is to become SoftBank's president in June, said.
"In that circumstance, there's no rush for us to sell it."
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)