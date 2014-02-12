UPDATE 1-SoftBank Q3 profit falls as swelling empire ups sales costs

* Oct-Dec net profit falls 13.4 pct to 97.25 bln yen
* Third-quarter hit by rise in sales costs after Sprint buy
* Apr-Dec net profit rises 58.1 pct to 488.23 bln yen
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Feb 12 SoftBank Corp, which runs
Japan's third-largest mobile carrier by subscriber numbers,
reported a dip in third-quarter net profit after a string of
acquisitions incurred steep integration costs.
SoftBank took its mobile-related enterprises to over 1,300
companies this fiscal year with purchases including U.S. No.3
carrier Sprint Corp, U.S. handset distributor Brightstar,
and Japanese app developer Gungho Online Entertainment Inc
.
The company, whose mobile arm lags those of NTT DoCoMo Inc
and KDDI Corp in Japan, is now reportedly on
the hunt for U.S. No.4 carrier T-Mobile US Inc though
regulator concern over reduced competition could scupper any
deal.
In October-December, acquisition-related costs pushed
SoftBank's net profit down 13.4 percent to 97.25 billion yen
($949.89 million) from 112.28 billion yen a year earlier.
SoftBank attributed the decline to a 127 percent increase in
the cost of sales, brought about primarily by the purchase of
Sprint.
For nine months to December, profit rose 58.1 percent on
year to 488.23 billion yen, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Shares of SoftBank closed 0.2 percent lower ahead of the
earnings release compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the
benchmark stock index.
EXPANSION
SoftBank's mobile carrier unit remains Japan's third-largest
carrier in terms of total subscribers though it surpassed DoCoMo
and KDDI in terms of revenue, operating profit and net profit in
April-September.
SoftBank shoots into first place when including global
subscribers from Japanese units such as Willcom and e-Mobile as
well as U.S. unit Sprint.
SoftBank spent $21.6 billion to acquire Sprint in September
and soon after was reported to be interested in buying T-Mobile
US. U.S. rival AT&T Inc was once blocked from buying
T-Mobile US by antitrust regulators and SoftBank would be up
against similar resistance.
An official at the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust
division, William J. Baer, told the New York Times it would be
difficult to approve a merger among the top four carriers
because it would reduce competition.
CEO Son on Wednesday said U.S. competition is insufficient
and declined to comment on potential regulatory hurdles.
Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse has said further
consolidation in the U.S. would create healthy competition
against the two dominant players, AT&T and Verizon
Communications Inc.
"I think that there is a very big gap between the two strong
companies and the two weak ones," Son said on Wednesday. "I plan
to strengthen the position of the No.3 company."
SoftBank, which started life as a software distributor, also
owns stakes in companies such as Yahoo Japan Corp and
Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
which is preparing to list this year.