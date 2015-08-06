SoftBank Q1 profit rises, sees light at end of tunnel on Sprint

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese telecoms conglomerate SoftBank Corp reported on Thursday its quarterly operating profit rose 8 percent and declared it was seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel" for its loss-making U.S. unit Sprint Corp.
SoftBank, which launched a takeover of the U.S. carrier for more than $20 billion in 2012, said its April-June operating profit rose to 343.6 billion yen ($2.75 billion) from 319.4 billion yen a year ago.
Sprint has struggled to compete against larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc even while it burns through cash trying to acquire and retain customers. But in a sign of possible improvement, Sprint on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and lower churn, or defections. ($1 = 124.7600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.