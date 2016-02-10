SoftBank Q3 operating profit rises 7.3 pct as Sprint improves

TOKYO Feb 10 SoftBank Group reported on Wednesday a 7.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, as U.S. unit Sprint Corp trimmed losses on subscriber gains and cost cuts.

SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, said October-December operating profit increased to 189.6 billion yen ($1.65 billion) from 176.7 billion yen a year earlier.

That beat the average 170.9 billion yen forecast of 3 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, said last month it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and raised its earnings outlook thanks to a pickup in subscribers and cost cuts. ($1 = 114.6300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)