SoftBank Q3 operating profit rises 7.3 pct as Sprint improves

TOKYO Feb 10 SoftBank Group reported
on Wednesday a 7.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating
profit, as U.S. unit Sprint Corp trimmed losses on
subscriber gains and cost cuts.
SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, said
October-December operating profit increased to 189.6 billion yen
($1.65 billion) from 176.7 billion yen a year earlier.
That beat the average 170.9 billion yen forecast of 3
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, said last month it
posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and raised its
earnings outlook thanks to a pickup in subscribers and cost
cuts.
