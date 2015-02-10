UPDATE 2-Japan's SoftBank Q3 profit slips 5.9 pct, dragged down by Sprint costs

* Q3 operating profit 191.4 bln yen vs 203.5 bln yr-ago
* Sprint restructuring job cuts cost 29.5 bln yen
* CEO repeats Sprint still faces 'long, tough battle'
By Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said third-quarter operating profit slid nearly 6 percent,
missing estimates, as the ambitious mobile telecom firm
continues to soak up the cost of trying to turn around
loss-making U.S. unit Sprint Corp.
SoftBank, which launched a surprise takeover of the number 3
U.S. carrier for more than $20 billion in 2012, said on Tuesday
its October-December operating profit was 191.4 billion yen
($1.6 billion), down from 203.4 billion yen a year ago. That
trailed the 219.1 billion yen average of five analysts'
estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Sprint, 80 percent-owned by SoftBank, is now locked in
intense, profit-sapping competition with larger rivals AT&T Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc. SoftBank bought the
business to expand outside Japan's sluggish economy, but Sprint
has undergone a long-haul revamping of its network, shedding
thousands of jobs and triggering a mass exodus of subscribers.
"Overall, SoftBank is doing well, but with Sprint...being in
a tough situation, I think it will have a long battle to fight,"
Masayoshi Son, chief executive of Japan's third-biggest mobile
carrier by subscriber numbers, told reporters in Tokyo.
Earlier this month, Sprint reported revenue for the quarter
ended December fell less than expected as it lured more
subscribers by cutting prices and offering promotions. Still,
Sprint's net loss more than doubled to $2.38 billion.
In Sprint's latest turnaround gambit under Marcelo Claure,
installed as new chief executive by SoftBank six months ago, the
mobile carrier will significantly increase its retail presence
through a deal to take over as many as 1,750 stores being sold
by electronics retailer RadioShack Corp after it filed
for U.S. bankruptcy protection.
SoftBank, which didn't comment on the RadioShack deal on
Tuesday, booked third-quarter costs including 29.5 billion yen
to cover severance payments associated with Sprint job cuts. In
the same period a year earlier, the comparable figure was 5.34
billion yen.
Still, it kept its operating profit forecast for the fiscal
year ending March unchanged from 900 billion - having cut the
target 10 percent in its last quarterly report, citing Sprint
costs. SoftBank's third-quarter net profit fell sharply to 32.3
billion yen from 93.8 billion yen a year earlier, when it was
boosted by one-off gains.
Son's message on Sprint was broadly unchanged from the
previous quarter, underlining the extent of the task in ending
losses at the company.
Sprint's latest quarter included a $2.1 billion non-cash
impairment charge, which SoftBank earlier this month said it
would not recognise in its consolidated financial statements
because of differing accounting standards. [ID: nL4N0VF5Y5]
($1 = 118.5000 yen)
