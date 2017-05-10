SoftBank annual profit up 13 pct on better performance by Sprint

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a 13 percent rise in full-year operating profit, benefiting from cost cuts and a rise in subscribers at its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp.
The internet and telecoms giant, which owns about 83 percent of Sprint, said profit for the year ended in March increased to 1.026 trillion yen ($9 billion) from 908.9 billion yen.
SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 113.7700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.