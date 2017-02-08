版本:
SoftBank's Son says Trump's promised deregulation will help his business

TOKYO Feb 8 President Donald Trump's promise to deregulate the U.S. economy would be positive for SoftBank Group Corp, Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of the Japanese telecommunications company said.

"President Trump has promised to ease various regulations and that should make it easier to do business," Son said at a press briefing in Tokyo following the release of SoftBank's results for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Son didn't specify what deregulation promised by Trump would benefit his company, which controls U.S. telecommunications company Sprint Corp. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
