SoftBank targets $980 mln US operating profit in FY14 - Nikkei

RPT-ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp aims for its U.S. business to return to the black in the current fiscal year with an operating profit of about 100 billion yen ($980 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.
Restructuring measures and recovering subscriber numbers will drive the improvement after U.S. mobile unit Sprint Corp logged a 1.2 billion yen operating loss in the last fiscal year, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
* Now sees offering of up to 5.0 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95 to $0.98