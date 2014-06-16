版本:
2014年 6月 17日 星期二 07:31 BJT

SoftBank targets $980 mln US operating profit in FY14 - Nikkei

TOKYO, June 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp aims for its U.S. business to return to the black in the current fiscal year with an operating profit of about 100 billion yen ($980 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Restructuring measures and recovering subscriber numbers will drive the improvement after U.S. mobile unit Sprint Corp logged a 1.2 billion yen operating loss in the last fiscal year, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)
