UPDATE 1-SoftBank teams up with Alibaba, Foxconn to sell Pepper robot

(Adds amount of investment by Alibaba and Foxconn, comments)

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Thursday it is setting up a joint venture with Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba and electronics supplier Foxconn Technology to sell its human-like robot Pepper around the world.

The robots - which the mobile phone and Internet conglomerate envisions serving as baby-sitters, medical workers or even party companions - would go on sale to general consumers from Saturday for 198,000 yen ($1,610.54) each plus monthly fees and insurance, the companies said in a joint statement.

The waist-high robot, which is already used in stores including SoftBank's mobile phone shops, can learn and express human emotions, according to the Japanese firm.

Foxconn already produces Pepper but a general sale, especially with the involvement of Alibaba, will require greater investment, according to some analysts.

SoftBank said it would have a 60 percent stake in the joint venture, with Alibaba and Taiwan-based Foxconn each spending 14.5 billion yen ($117.94 million) for 20 percent stakes.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the partnership was a first step to becoming a top robotics business.

"We will aim to be the No.1 robotics company," he said. ($1 = 122.9400 yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Stephen Coates)

