US investment manager cuts SoftBank stake by half vs June 2013 -filing

TOKYO, April 22 U.S. investment manager Capital Research and Management cut its stake in Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp by about half to 6.67 percent compared with June last year, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

SoftBank shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year after almost doubling in value last year, partly driven by expectations that its 37-percent held Chinese e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would launch an initial public offering.

The benchmark Nikkei average has lost about 11 percent during the same period. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
