RPT-SoftBank says to invest $627 million in India's Snapdeal

TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that it would invest $627 million in Indian online retailer Snapdeal, marking the latest investment by the telecommunications company as it expands aggressively overseas.

SoftBank, which bought No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp last year for $21.6 billion, said earlier this month it was taking a minority stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment for $250 million. (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
