Softbank in talks with Dish on fixed wireless broadband partnership

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
SAN ANTONIO, March 27 Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks with Dish Network Corp on a fixed wireless broadband partnership, the chief executive officer of SoftBank told Reuters on Thursday.
"They have the satellite and we have the network that we can collaborate on. We are looking at a technology alliance and we are doing some tests together," Masayoshi Son, the billionaire CEO of SoftBank who gained control of Sprint Corp last year, said on the sidelines of a conference in San Antonio.
Earlier this month, Son called the U.S. wireless market an oligopoly plagued by slow speeds and high prices and said Sprint could shake up the competition, but it would require a scale that Sprint cannot reach alone. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.